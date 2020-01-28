Skip to main content
January 28, 2020 01:56 PM
XML Weather NWS
40°F
Overcast
Search form
Search
Barnstable
Bourne
Brewster
Chatham
Dennis
Eastham
Falmouth
Harwich
Hyannis
Mashpee
Orleans
Plymouth
Provincetown
Sandwich
Truro
Wareham
Wellfleet
Yarmouth
Main menu
Home
News
News Stories
Town News
Business
Opinion
Health & Wellness
Education
Town Crier
Sports
Public Notices
Blog Chowder
Police & Fire
Police & Fire News
Court News
Politics
Calendar
Community
All Categories
Obituaries
Senior Resources
Kids
Pets
Schools
Town Crier
Cape Cod History
Local Blogs
Travel Tales
Things to Do
All Categories
Dining
Movie Times
Museums
Sports & Youth Centers
Tides
Concerts
Cape Cod Baseball League
Marketplace
All Categories
Health & Wellness
Home Improvement & Builders
Home Services
Other Services
Real Estate
Shopping
Featured Local Businesses
John Mitchell
Job Title:
Contributing author
Log in
to post comments
Today's Trending Stories
P-Town Police - Netflix Scam is Making the Rounds Again
January 28 - 1814: British warship shells the town of Falmouth
Principal of Plymouth South High School Arrested for Drunk Driving Saturday
The Benefits of Using InventHelp for Your New Invention
Ten Local Students Named to Dean's List at Nichols College